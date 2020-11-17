We are so tired of the word ‘woke’.

The opposite of Woke is not conservative. It isn't even anti-Woke. It is freedom. — James Lindsay, I am a man (@ConceptualJames) November 16, 2020

Unless, of course, we have an opportunity to make fun of people using it like it actually matters.

Like this from Dan Arel, who incidentally has this editor blocked for some reason.

The opposite of “woke” is closed-minded selfishness and an inability to learn. It’s anti-intellectual and cruel in ones ability to dismiss the lives and lived experience of others and a refusal to learn from those lives. There is no freedom in ones inability to grow as a person https://t.co/YaXaRIPUyX — Dan Arel (@danarel) November 17, 2020

So woke he fell asleep then woke back up again.

Twice.

We happen to agree with James Lindsay when it comes to what the opposite of ‘woke’ really is … it’s called REALITY.

Dan’s claim didn’t go over so hot:

You just described the liberals who told me I was a traitor to my ethnicity. https://t.co/tSuoBCz2CR — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) November 17, 2020

Ouch.

More ouch.

Heh.

Woke-ism is a sign of conformity, not personal growth. https://t.co/CGmzZb7Wya — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) November 17, 2020

Woke-ism is a sign of bending the knee.

Caving to the mob.

Fearing cancel culture.

Spouting revisionist history.

Putting people into convenient boxes to pretend you care about them when you pander to them with boring talking points.

All of that.

But only if you agree with people you have decided are worthy?

Ask the hundreds of black conservatives who voted this election. https://t.co/3Je0ONlvKE — President Elect Jodi (@APLMom) November 17, 2020

The ‘traitors’.

Right, Democrats?

Disagree. On the basis of interpersonal relations you are plainly correct. But "woke" politics, when carried in a group setting and united around action, is as closed-minded as any other ideology. — Justin W. (@FIIK85) November 17, 2020

What Justin said.

***

