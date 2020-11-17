Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez actually thought this was a good tweet.

This tells you she has no idea what she’s talking about when debating Americans who oppose the idea of being responsible for paying off other’s student loan debt. She thinks people are ‘angry’ that things were bad for them so they should stay bad for everyone else.

Seriously, she does not get it.

“Things were bad for me, so they should stay bad for everyone else” is not a good argument against debt cancellation – student, medical, or otherwise. #CancelStudentDebt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 16, 2020

AOC really thought this was a good argument? Heh.

She does realize they can’t just ‘cancel’ it, right? Someone has to pay for it.

And that someone is the middle-class taxpayers who always get stuck paying for this sort of crap.

So you’re telling me that even though I’M choosing to take out student loans, others should pay for it via taxes, even though they didn’t make the contractual choice(s) that I did? How’s that right? — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) November 17, 2020

It’s not.

The burden inevitably falls back on middle and working class just like everything else. I have my own bills. I cant pay everyone else's. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) November 17, 2020

It’s almost as if this whole ‘personal responsibility’ thing is getting lost on far too many people.

Brought to you by the same morons who think Healthcare should be run by the gov't. — President Elect TexasDamnit (@TexasDamnit) November 17, 2020

Painful.

This is a mischaracterization of your opponents. When a person takes a loan and promises to pay that loan back, they should. Civil society depends on people being able to trust that a person can enter a contract and honor their word. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) November 16, 2020

This. ^

Nonsense.

If you borrow it, you have to pay it back. — James (@liberty_james1) November 17, 2020

Making everything free makes everything worthless. Literally. So piss off, communist. — President-elect Nick Searcy, INT’L FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 17, 2020

How do you find absolving people of personal responsibly and commitment to be a good thing? — Rob (@rob_weber_) November 17, 2020

It’s called personal responsibility! I’ve yet to see a tweet asking why professors charge $200+ for textbooks they write and rotate them so you can’t even buy them in the used bookstore. Why are universities and colleges charging so much to begin with? — magalopes Isaiah 41:10 (@mlwelch31) November 17, 2020

You realize the entire concept of having tax payers bailout irresponsibly is stupid and irresponsible. Kind of like paying your salary to represent your constituents when student debt in your district is relatively low. — Russ Dumas-Patriot-Elect 🇺🇸 (@RussDumas) November 17, 2020

That's not the argument being made. The problem w/college costs began when govt took over loans. Tuition prices skyrocketed. Interestingly, 6 of top 10 donors to Obama's prez campaign were colleges &universities. And they're the ones being enriched now. Funny how that works, huh? — Joan M. Cullen (@JoanieBaloney90) November 17, 2020

The Govt shouldn’t burden ALL the taxpayers for the foolish debt taken on by individuals. — Beth J (@Beth_J_) November 17, 2020

The bulk of student loan debt is held by people in the upper middle class of society; why should taxpayers at the lower rungs of the economy be forced at gunpoint to subsidize the poor planning of those wealthier than them? — Eric (@Eric_R_Wilson) November 17, 2020

Socialism always favors those in power.

Duh.

No one forced these people to take on this debt, it was their choice. I don’t expect you or anyone else to pay my debts, they’re mine. There’s no accountability for your own actions anymore!! It’s always someone else’s fault. — robert (@sarger01) November 17, 2020

It is the Democrat way.

