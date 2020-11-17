Gov. Gavin Newsom wanted to make sure everyone knew why he had to go to that super important and essential birthday party for his friend.

It’s not Newsom’s fault, he just wanted to party.

And you know, you’ve gotta fight for your right to party … something something.

Trending

But preaching and practicing and stuff!

California, really with this guy?

Yup.

He broke his own rules.

And still thinks he has the right to tell you how to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Democrats.

***

Related:

So it’s not ‘asleep’? Conserva-Twitter has a HEYDAY with blue-check who claims the opposite of ‘woke’ is closed-minded selfishness

‘What exactly are we trying to SAVE?!’ Rob Schneider just needs 1 tweet to shut the scolds shaming others for Thanksgiving DOWN

Oh HELL yeah: Protein Wisdom OWNS David French for dissing ‘manly man’ Trump in BADA*S thread about what the president actually got DONE

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: birthday partyGavin Newsom