Gov. Gavin Newsom wanted to make sure everyone knew why he had to go to that super important and essential birthday party for his friend.

You see, it was such an important birthday party, and the governor himself is so important, that attending this luxury party was truly “essential”. I mean, he’s in the ruling class, you’re not. I love that ending: “you have my word on that.” #liar #cheater pic.twitter.com/Rzusvy5hQZ — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) November 17, 2020

It’s not Newsom’s fault, he just wanted to party.

And you know, you’ve gotta fight for your right to party … something something.

Dude is a sociopath. — Save Ferris (@SaveFerris14) November 17, 2020

he should take acting lessons from Trudeau on how to do the Stern Face — Andrea🇨🇦🌞💫 (@Lilith45) November 17, 2020

The good news is you can still do what you want. You just have to apologize after — Easy (@MattBryson3) November 17, 2020

But preaching and practicing and stuff!

California, really with this guy?

He wants to apologize. How cute. Fine him and lock him up. — Servo Veritatis (@ServoVeritatis) November 17, 2020

Yup.

He broke his own rules.

And still thinks he has the right to tell you how to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Democrats.

