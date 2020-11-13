Sounds like even Democrats didn’t trust Dominion in 2019. Hrm.

At least Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and Ron Wyden all seemed to take issue with them.

Take a look.

Dominion.🗳️ "These problems threaten the integrity of our elections." Senators Elizabeth Warren (D), Amy Klobuchar (D) & Ron Wyden (D) issue a formal complaint in 2019 to Dominion Voting Systems. Among the complaints? Allegations of 'vote-switching.'🔻https://t.co/4MYMNnMUyl pic.twitter.com/og9EwkI4dV — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 13, 2020

Machines switched their votes.

Is that a quiver, Nancy?

*adjusts tinfoil*

*Note that the legal recipient of this document is Staple Street, a major investor in Dominion Voting Systems. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 13, 2020

It’s okay now Bc their guy won….nothing to see — HRB (@randisimon27) November 13, 2020

Believe them when they tell you — Search Hammer & Scorecard (@HowarthChuck) November 13, 2020

Sounds a lot like our favorite saying, ‘When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.’

