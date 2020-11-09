Is it just our imagination or does Fox News’ Sandra Smith look like she just smelled a fart in this segment? And it’s interesting what she’s willing to say and the faces she’s willing to make when she doesn’t realize we can see and hear her.

When someone shows you who they really are, yadda yadda yadda.

Watch this:

THIS is Fox News?

Huh.

Things have certainly changed.

Trending

Thousands of viewers LOST overnight.

Not a great look.

Like, at all.

***

Related:

Full BOLSHEVIK: Drew Holden’s thread of loving Lefties threatening retribution against Trump supporters DEBUNKS their unity BS

‘Who the HELL do you think you are?!’ Jake Tapper learns the HARD way why threatening Trump supporters is NEVER a good ide

‘I’ve always loved Biden’ … ‘numbers make no sense’: Blue-check data scientist’s thread highlighting ‘glitches’ a must-read

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionBidenfox newsSandra SmithTrump