Is it just our imagination or does Fox News’ Sandra Smith look like she just smelled a fart in this segment? And it’s interesting what she’s willing to say and the faces she’s willing to make when she doesn’t realize we can see and hear her.

When someone shows you who they really are, yadda yadda yadda.

Watch this:

HOT MIC! “We need to look into it”, listen to the Fox anchors response! 👀

pic.twitter.com/yupBEFwpRg — Qtah (@Qtah17) November 9, 2020

THIS is Fox News?

Huh.

Things have certainly changed.

The people at Fox are wondering why people are dumping them by the thousands. Aside from a few pundants they are no better than MSNBC. At least MSNBC doesn't lie about who they are! — Kenzsquatch (@Kenzsquatch3) November 9, 2020

Thousands of viewers LOST overnight.

Fox was playing the role of the"Good Guys" all along.

End scene. Curtain falls. The players come out for their curtain call to liberal applause. — aj (@aj110011) November 9, 2020

Who’s going to be their audience going forward? I hope they lose most of their viewers and money. I know I’m done! @FoxNews @BretBaier @SandraSmithFox #FoxNewsIsDead — Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) November 9, 2020

RIP FOX — atilladahoney 🇺🇸🍯⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@atilladahoney) November 9, 2020

Not a great look.

Like, at all.

***

