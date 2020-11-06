So stick that in your pipe and SMOKE IT, Dems.

What Dan said.

Trending

That’s exactly what we think. If Trump does in fact lose, and let’s be honest we won’t know for a while yet, he would be so dangerous as a citizen. We see media conglomerates in his future with a very distinct goal of destroying the Left and the traditional media.

Not to mention everything he got done in placing conservative judges that will ultimately protect the country from batsh*t insanity from the Left.

God knows we can all use some right now.

***

Related:

DIRECTLY into our veins! Exjon drops a very smug Jennifer Rubin for posting pic of some seriously CHEAP champagne and LOL

WELP! MI county clerk catches software glitch that gave 1000s of votes meant for Trump to Biden in 1 county (47 other counties used same software)

REAP what you sow: Bethany Mandel LEVELS Dems who spent 4 years claiming Russia helped Trump win lecturing GOP on ‘accepting results’ in vicious thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionBidendan bonginoDemocratsTrump