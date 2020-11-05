This is pretty BIG out of PA:

BREAKING: Appellate court in PA this morning ruling guarantees GOP observers can watch the ballot counts. They had been pushed away 16 sometimes 100 feet away. "I can't stress enough how big a victory this is." Justin Clark, Trump Deputy Campaign Manager #Election2020 #VoteCount — Carrie Sheffield (@carriesheffield) November 5, 2020

This is, as Trump would say, YUGE for him in PA.

They were being pushed as far as 100 feet away? C’mon, man!

Interestingly enough, when Jason Miller tried to share this same information Twitter censored his tweet.

What on Earth is disputed or misleading about an election or other civic process?

They’re not even trying to hide it anymore.

***

Related:

ZUBY DROPS blue-check claiming her woke kid can’t understand why Trump won’t follow the rules with his OWN woke kid and LOL

‘This election doesn’t give Democrats POWER’: Ben Shapiro explains how Dems lose EITHER WAY in brutal mini-thread