Now, why oh why would a Democratic committeewoman wearing a Biden mask not allow a certified GOP poll watcher into this polling place in North Philly?

Why ‘ain’t’ that rule being followed?

Watch.

Oh look! A Democratic committeewoman in north Philly wearing a Biden mask not letting certified Republican poll watchers into a polling place… She ends with "that rule ain't worth being followed" when someone says they should be allowed inside. pic.twitter.com/7646fTi2in — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 3, 2020

Clearly, we aren’t voting experts but this seems SHADY AF to us.

Especially after the stunt their AG pulled on Twitter just a couple days ago?

It’s like they want to be investigated.

Philly Dems will "find" and count votes until the court makes them stop. They will do anything to win. — Peasant H (@c_gt1982) November 3, 2020

Bad things happen in Philly. — 👌 YOU DOWN WITH ACB? YEAH, YOU KNOW ME! 🇺🇸 (@SleeveMeAlone) November 3, 2020

It’s happening all over Philly. My city is a cesspool of corruption. — Steve S (@PBreezeSteve) November 3, 2020

This might be a stupid question however how does she know they are certified Republican poll watchers? — Cynthia Jackson (@CindyLouWhoot) November 3, 2020

Fair question. These workers should have documentation or a certificate that explains their legal right to be in any polling place in the area.

That is NOT ok! — POLITIJO (@realpolitijo) November 3, 2020

Probably not but that won’t keep them from trying to get away with it anyway.

They’re Democrats after all.

