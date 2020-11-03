Now, why oh why would a Democratic committeewoman wearing a Biden mask not allow a certified GOP poll watcher into this polling place in North Philly?

Why ‘ain’t’ that rule being followed?

Watch.

Clearly, we aren’t voting experts but this seems SHADY AF to us.

Especially after the stunt their AG pulled on Twitter just a couple days ago?

It’s like they want to be investigated.

Fair question. These workers should have documentation or a certificate that explains their legal right to be in any polling place in the area.

Probably not but that won’t keep them from trying to get away with it anyway.

They’re Democrats after all.

