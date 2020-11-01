Joe Biden has been in office since God was a boy, you think by now he’d know you don’t mess with Texas.

Yes, President Trump, we love Texas too.

As you can imagine, since a bunch of proud Texans was good enough to escort the Biden/Harris bus out of their state, and Trump dared SHARE it saying he loves Texas, plenty of ‘scolds’ were quick to play the outrage game on Twitter.

Leading the pack, Jake Tapper:

This is what the president is celebrating:https://t.co/XcQcJilCqX https://t.co/hoJK4rA2tX — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 1, 2020

Ok, so?

Was Jake this scoldy when the Left set CNN itself on fire?

President Trump endorses attempted vehicular homicide https://t.co/CxNcu2WgnR — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 1, 2020

Vehicular homicide?

Calm down, Karen.

A Biden staffer sent me this picture from inside a campaign bus in Austin yesterday. Said these pro-Trump trucks slowed down in front of the bus, trying to stop it on the highway or run it off the road. https://t.co/sxsfvZ58Ie pic.twitter.com/cxe5IJUqCW — Kelly Weill (@KELLYWEILL) October 31, 2020

*sigh*

Texans so scary!

Here’s another angle when an accident almost happened. The President of the United States LOVES this#VoteHimOutandLockHimUp pic.twitter.com/XKMxN6EOdQ — Karey🎃👻😷 (@karshaner) November 1, 2020

Huh?

It looks like the white car is the issue …

Wow. It started long before the highway incident. It started with Trump Jr telling them to do it. I wouldn’t have believed it til I saw his tweet telling them to. 🚎🚗🚙🚗🚙🚓🚓🚓 — Robert Murray (@d8r4fr) November 1, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh FFS.

We can’t outdo the joke that IS The Lincoln Project.

So much for law and order 😏 — Shawne White Land (@shawnesjplife) November 1, 2020

This is bad, very bad! — Astrit S (@astritsylaj) November 1, 2020

Here’s the thing, if Biden supporters had escorted Trump out of say Delaware they’d be cheering a cute little line of Priuses for ridding the state of that bad orange man but since it’s a bunch of Texans in big scary trucks (FOSSIL FUEL!!!) they’re getting compared to ISIS.

Maybe if Texans had just burned down a few buildings and screamed at people trying to eat their meals in peace in a peaceful riot? Sorry … protest.

***

