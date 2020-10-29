Trump supporters are a diverse, happy group. Who knew?!

Experienced my first #Trump parade today….and this happened👇

(Jason, Editor of Skillset Magazine) pic.twitter.com/5hL5ghsrL3 — Skillset Magazine (@Skillsetmag) October 24, 2020

Wow … it was amazing.

He literally seems shocked, right? We suppose if you are surrounded by ridiculous media and Trump hatred 24/7 you don’t know who his real supporters are.

No negativity.

Loved this so damn much.

For completeness, go observe a leftist riot. Then follow your heart. — Jeffery Wyss (@WyssJeffery) October 27, 2020

Its an amazing experience! So happy that you were able to experience the love of country, community and patriotism — plausible deniability (@kathy5271) October 27, 2020

This is beautiful, thank you🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸 — Rebecca (@rebeccajoc) October 29, 2020

Nice, Jason. Welcome to sanity. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) October 27, 2020

Amen.

Contrasted with the riots and looting in Philadelphia, it’s pretty eye-opening. Especially when the media and the Left and Hollywood have been working so hard to frame these same supporters are racists, sexists, homophobes, Islamaphobes, and whatever other sort of phobes they can come up with …

Trump supporters are just real Americans.

And as he said, that’s refreshing.

***

