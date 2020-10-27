Starting to feel like Never Trump might have worn out its welcome.

Just sayin’.

Maybe if they didn’t post so much smug, sanctimonious BS? It’s hard for many on the Right to see lower taxes, job development, a growing economy, and Constitutionalist SCOTUS judges as ‘damage’ being done to this country. Between a dude with great character with crap policies and a dude with questionable character with awesome policies, this editor will take the awesome policies.

Every damn day.

Read Jerry’s thread. I do not personally know a single anti-Trump conservative voice who’s in it for “the grift” or to join the Democratic Party. They’re united by (among other things) revulsion at the damage Trump is doing to this nation and the belief character counts. https://t.co/rLleC7MIsV — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 26, 2020

Blah blah blah.

Character counts.

Seems Sean Davis has had enough:

Your publication colluded w/ Facebook to get pro-lifers banned by falsely claiming Biden/Harris oppose abortion until birth. And when you got caught running interference for vile abortionists, you lied about it, while we're on the topic of character. https://t.co/yvPhZtMAom — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 26, 2020

Oof.

But that wasn’t all.

French lectures Christians that their vote for Trump–who protects religious liberty for all faiths–"compromises" their witness, and he does so while promoting a profanity-laced tirade from the head of a pro-abortion think tank. French is a blasphemous, hypocritical narcissist. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 26, 2020

Ouch.

So much ouch.

What French calls "damage Trump is doing…" is left-speak for the damage Trump is doing & will do to the Status Quo that richly benefits Dem+RINO collectivists at the expense of Americans. What matters is an official's accomplishments toward protecting & preserving our rights. — Denan Strong (@DenanStrong) October 27, 2020

French and his cronies are the Westboro Baptist Church of the Republican Party. A creation of the media — In the trenches 🚜🗿📐💬 (@lightlysaltedJC) October 27, 2020

To David, that's not a grift, it's a feature. — SheikYerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) October 26, 2020

French and NeverTrumpers would find a way to be disappointed about Roe being overturned. — The Left Ruins Everything (@TheLeftRuins) October 27, 2020

EL OH EL.

True story.

***

