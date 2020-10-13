Gosh, Ted Cruz is so introverted and shy.

If only he’d learn how to express himself more directly.

Heh.

THIS is exceptional, watch:

Senator Whitehouse opened up a can of worms. Senator Ted Cruz then spilled that can all over Whitehouse's head. pic.twitter.com/JJmQUAwREo — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 13, 2020

Hey, if Whitehouse wants to talk about dark money it sounds like Cruz was more than happy to go down that rabbit hole with him.

And damn.

Attention @ComfortablySmug Zodiac has claimed another victim and we can't even identify the body. — chad stenzel (@realchadstenzel) October 13, 2020

Seriously.

Sheldon Whitehouse is getting absolutely owned by Ted Cruz. This is Must See TV. — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) October 13, 2020

Sheldon Whitehouse actually thought he could out-show-boat Ted Cruz. — RBe (@RBPundit) October 13, 2020

He thought wrong.

And it was glorious.

***

Related:

SLAAAY KWEEEN! ACB proves she’s definitely the smartest person in the building with response to Cornyn about her ‘notes’

What HE said –> Ben Shapiro has just ONE WORD for White House journo clutching pearls because ACB owns a gun

What a DINGUS! AOC accusing Republicans of co-opting faith to advance bigotry and barbarism BACKFIRES spectacularly on Dems