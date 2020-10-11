Brit Hume came up with a ‘convo’ between Joe Biden and one of his aides about court-packing and while we know this was a ‘joke,’ it could very well have gone down just like this:

Biden to aide: What should I say about court-packing?

Aide: Either way you answer will hurt you. And it will make headlines.

Biden: Good advice. I’ll say I won’t answer because my answer will make headlines.

Aide: Wait, what? — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 9, 2020

It’s as if Brit was actually in the room … heh.

The only thing missing was the usual, ‘C’mon man!’

‘Look Jack!’

If he won't court pack the headlines will be small. So, he definitely plans to court pack, which will be a disgrace. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) October 10, 2020

The real disgrace is the DNC trying to pretend they’re not going to ditch the old guy and put Kamala Harris in power.

We are interviewing Biden for the highest position in the land, President of the United States. His refusal to answer this question tells us all we need to know. He won’t be working for us. I find this very disrespectful. — Monroe Marie 🇺🇸 (@360uncensored) October 9, 2020

Well, Pelosi got away with saying they’d have to pass Obamacare so people could read it and she got away with it.

Why aren’t more voters insulted by Biden’s condescending tone & equivocation? — coastal eddy (@m_stewart_paine) October 10, 2020

BECAUSE ORANGE MAN BAD.

That’s about the size of it. — Daniel J. White (@JDjwhite54) October 9, 2020

Let’s wait and see WHAT I’ll do. Very transparent.. — Chris Anderson (@chrisand11) October 10, 2020

Brilliant. Thank you. — Mike MacArthur (@dwightmacarthur) October 9, 2020

😂 I’m a Dem and that’s funny — Candice Jones (@CanMcJones) October 9, 2020

Nice to see some Democrats haven’t completely lost their sense of humor.

