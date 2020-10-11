Brit Hume came up with a ‘convo’ between Joe Biden and one of his aides about court-packing and while we know this was a ‘joke,’ it could very well have gone down just like this:

It’s as if Brit was actually in the room … heh.

The only thing missing was the usual, ‘C’mon man!’

‘Look Jack!’

The real disgrace is the DNC trying to pretend they’re not going to ditch the old guy and put Kamala Harris in power.

Trending

Well, Pelosi got away with saying they’d have to pass Obamacare so people could read it and she got away with it.

BECAUSE ORANGE MAN BAD.

Nice to see some Democrats haven’t completely lost their sense of humor.

***

Related:

‘I’m hollering … OMG!’ Video of anchor reading story about a bomb threat at Home Depot the funniest damn thing you’ll see today (watch)

Dropped on your HEAD?! Dan Rather RATIO’d like nobody’s business for claiming Merrick Garland proves GOP has been ‘court-packing’ for decades

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: brit humecourt-packingJoe Biden