As Twitchy readers know, Jonah Goldberg lit The Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt UP for trashing Noah Rothman and Matt Lewis. Seems Steve saw the tweet and got his panties all sorts of bunched up because this thread at Jonah is … well, pretty nasty.

So distempered this morning Jonah. Upset about this year’s grifter cruise being cancelled? It is an honor to be engaged with you though,as you are literally the only American who has built a whole career off his mommy’s obsession with a blow job. I love being called full of shit https://t.co/J6Zjv0Oy16 — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 9, 2020

*blinks*

What?

By someone who claimed he was a two time Pulitzer finalist. You weren’t you lied. I adore your arrogance and self seriousness. You are the type of guy who strokes his chin with earnestness before running around with @DineshDSouza, appearing in his unhinged Hillary movie. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 9, 2020

Steve tried to get a job with the Trump campaign.

Trump said no.

Just a reminder …

Your books have been panned as weak and unscholarly. @ProjectLincoln is in the fight against a malignancy in this country. What have you ever fought for, stood up for? I’ll make the same offer to you I made to @mattklewis. Pick a non freak show podcast and I’ll be happy to — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 9, 2020

The Lincoln Project is in the fight to line its pockets with dollars from morons who buy into any and all anti-Trump propaganda.

Have a discussion with you about the rancidity and illiberalism of the Conservative movement. Do you remember when you said in 2005 that Iraq wouldn’t slide into a civil war, it would have a viable constitution and Americans and Iraqis would think the war worth it? — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 9, 2020

He’s so mad.

That was a really stupid thing to say. It reflects perfectly your profound smugness and arrogance. You truly are the embodiment of someone born on third base who thinks they hit a triple. You are a first rate know it all, a second rate writer and a third class thinker. That you — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 9, 2020

The irony in this tweet is off the charts.

Just sayin’.

Are thought of by some as some type of conservative intellectual, along with @marklevinshow and @mattklewis in the cloistered surreality of your ecosystem explains perfectly why the movement was so suceptible to a demagogic con man like Trump @ProjectLincoln — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 9, 2020

You know, the guy Steve wanted to work for who turned him down.

You… you just used the word “grifter” without irony? Wow. — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) October 9, 2020

Funny shiznit, right?

Jonah wrote his own thread:

Yawn. Steve, you're at a terrible disadvantage here because people know who you are. This Trumpy tweet is a perfect example. You made your career as a thug-dufus negative campaigner for GOP politicians and somehow think that makes you a man of letters. https://t.co/cB7XC65QkU — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 9, 2020

I still remember your emails to me whining about how Republicans were being mean to you. I remember your suck-up act to me too. As for my career, I think it speaks for itself and I'm proud of what I've accomplished. How many bestsellers have you written? — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 9, 2020

You're so intellectually insecure, your first instinct is to fall back on the only skill you ever had: hack attack dog. But your insults aren't a defense for calling two honorable Trump critics Nazi collaborators, it's just that you're so full of shit you can't even see it. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 9, 2020

By the way, if you really love being called full of shit, you should take a poll of nearly everyone who's ever worked with you (I've been hearing from them all morning). You'll love the results. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 9, 2020

Oh snap.

🔥 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 9, 2020

Seriously.

***

Related:

Nancy Pelosi all but admits they’re setting the stage to remove Biden for Kamala Harris with 25th amendment legislation (watch)

What an INSANELY stupid idea –> Yelp goes WOKE, creates alert system so users can accuse businesses of ‘racist conduct’

Narrative BUSTED! Video proves 1 of the ringleaders arrested in plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is anti-Trump (watch)