What is this happy horse crap?

Really Nancy Peloser? REALLY?

They tried to accuse him of colluding with Russia, they tried to impeach him, they tried to blame him for a virus while they were hugging it out in Chinatown proving they weren’t racist … and now she’s threatening him with the 25th amendment?

Time for a new Speaker of the House. Seriously.

Nancy just admitted they can’t beat Trump.

Trending

Yuuuuuup.

Nobody has convinced people to vote for Trump MORE than Democrats, and especially Nancy Pelosi.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

Related:

Classic! Charlotte Clymer defends Kamala Harris claiming certain men don’t like women in power, trips SPECTACULARLY over Tulsi Gabbard

OWNED! Ted Cruz makes a mockery of Al Franken and his ‘I Hate Ted Cruz’ glass in just 1 BRUTALLY honest (hilarious) tweet

‘Your take insults us all’: Mark Ruffalo’s attempt at ‘rescuing’ Kamala Harris after VP Debate even pisses off the Left

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 election25th AmendmentNancy PelosiPenceTrump