Kirstie Alley is sick of CNN’s sh*t.
Hey, we get it, we’ve been sick of it for years.
But you can tell she’s REALLY had it by her tweet to Kaitlan Collins throwing a tantrum over Trump removing his mask AT HIS HOME.
Kirstie didn’t pull a single punch.
We are digging this red-pilled Kirstie Alley, just sayin’.
He LIVES at the White House. It’s his HOME. Normal people don’t go walking around home with a mask on.
— MorrisOcean1 (@morris_ocean1) October 6, 2020
they don't realize that their continued shrieking just gets tuned out like the hum of a fan or static on the TV.
— suckitsuckinit (@ChanceReece1) October 6, 2020
They don’t realize they’ve inspired thousands of people to vote for Trump who may not have, just with their insanity and constant bellyaching.
He’s OUTDOORS! More than 6 feet from anyone. He doesn’t need a mask under those conditions.
— Stacy O (@StacyO513) October 6, 2020
I’ve said since before he was elected that if he walked on water, the story would be that he can’t swim!
— Hilltopper59 (@TrippTuggle) October 6, 2020
If MSM reported they hated President Trump, it would be the first thing I’d believe they said in a long, long time.
— Diane L Card (@DianeLCard) October 6, 2020
Amen.
My theme today is F it! I’m buying a hazmat suit and taking on the world.. I’ll be in the pale pink one..wave back
— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) April 19, 2020
We’re with Kirstie. We’ll be the ones in the bright orange hazmat suits … and we’ll wave back
