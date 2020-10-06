Kirstie Alley is sick of CNN’s sh*t.

Hey, we get it, we’ve been sick of it for years.

But you can tell she’s REALLY had it by her tweet to Kaitlan Collins throwing a tantrum over Trump removing his mask AT HIS HOME.

Kirstie didn’t pull a single punch.

We are digging this red-pilled Kirstie Alley, just sayin’.

They don’t realize they’ve inspired thousands of people to vote for Trump who may not have, just with their insanity and constant bellyaching.

Amen.

We’re with Kirstie. We’ll be the ones in the bright orange hazmat suits … and we’ll wave back

***

