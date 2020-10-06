Once again, Claudia Conway is trending on Twitter, this time for claiming Trump is far sicker than he is letting on. Now, most sane ADULTS realize that listening to a bored, frustrated, 15-year-old girl for the inside scoop on the bad orange man is pretty ridiculous. But it is 2020 and the number of sane adults is dwindling, especially on Twitter.

For example, some Netflix guy we’ve never heard of tweeted this:

Claudia Conway should make an Onlyfans for White House intel. — Neal Brennan (@nealbrennan) October 6, 2020

That sounds … inappropriate.

Maybe even a teensy bit exploitative.

She's 16.

She's a minor, and you're ridiculous. — Ge🎃rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) October 6, 2020

Hey asshole, she's a kid. Please stop. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) October 6, 2020

When you're trying to troll but you kinda mean it. — byrns (@itbyrns) October 6, 2020

Kellyanne Conway went OFF:

My daughter, Claudia, is beautiful & brilliant. She has access to top doctors & health care & lives comfortably Like all of you, she speculates on social media Yet she’s 15 You are adults We have COVID, but it’s clear who’s really sick — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 6, 2020

What Kellyanne said.

Kellyanne, I know you do not need my advice. But I'm giving it. Take that phone away from your child. Get her a cheap flip phone and tell her she can have a smart phone when she is 18 and can pay for it. Plan, phone and all. Sincerely, Me — Jen (@JCEdmund) October 6, 2020

Yes Democrats are dumb. They make criminals, unanimous sources and children into heroes 🤦🏾 — McKayla J (@McKaylaRoseJ) October 6, 2020

Yes she’s 15. Anybody that listens seriously to a fifteen year old girl who hates her parents as a news source needs their head examined. I congratulate Claudia for using these dimwit reporters for clout whilst they lose whatever credibility they had left — Dr Tom Chamberlain (@ChamberlainDr) October 6, 2020

Psh, they haven’t had any credibility in years. This is nothing new.

***

