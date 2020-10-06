We’re not sure what Paula Reid is so worried about, she was wearing one of those magical masks that somehow magically stops the COVID virus.

Right?

I sat in close proximity to two maskless, now COVID positive, White House staffers at last Thursday’s briefing. So I am now working from home & getting regular COVID tests. pic.twitter.com/B8JdrLEq55 — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) October 5, 2020

Working from home.

Getting tested if you’ve been exposed.

Yup.

Noticing a sharp uptick in social media trolling from 1am-6am lately. *Many* of the anti-mask/disinformation comments on this tweet started around the same time people in Moscow would be getting up. 🧐 — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) October 6, 2020

*rolls eyes in Russian*

Working from home & getting tested (seen here this AM) is what responsible adults do when exposed to #COVID. But it’s much easier for those of us who have access to rapid testing & still get paid when not at work. Tested negative at WH the morning of briefing & again today. 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/b8iTn8SICB — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) October 6, 2020

This is called being an essential employee.

Welcome to the party, pal.

Annnd she tested negative. Huzzah.

Now you know how essential workers have been feeling for, oh, about 6 months now. — Amy (@famousamosquito) October 6, 2020

Wheeeee.

Why did you suddenly change this photo that was in your header? pic.twitter.com/1EeMfh1E34 — Dr Tom Chamberlain (@ChamberlainDr) October 6, 2020

Oops.

But I thought masks and social distancing works. Are you saying now that it doesn’t? @ScotsFyre @RealJamesWoods — Douglas Dunklin (@DougDunklin) October 6, 2020

If one condom works, so does one mask. — Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) October 6, 2020

*snickers in Russian*

Looks like you were socially distanced, but for your own safety, maybe you could just hide in your basement for a while? Give @ChanelRion your WH press seat. She's an actual journalist and deserves to be there. — REBELHockeyMama #ReopenAmerica (@MNHockeymama) October 6, 2020

There’s always a picture.

Your job isn’t essential. You chose this. — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) October 6, 2020

So, she’s saying mask don’t work? 🤔 — Scott (@ScottyPMpro) October 6, 2020

Dah, comrade.

OH WHOOPS.

Yes, friend.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I was told the mask would keep you safe. — Brian Bond (@briangbc) October 5, 2020

Looks like you are social distancing just fine with your mask on . — Beth Reynolds ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BethReynoldsGSD) October 6, 2020

Be sure to wear your mask! This virus has only about a 99.8% survival rate for people in your age group! pic.twitter.com/LpIqcKQCWE — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 6, 2020

you and fellow hacks are constantly seen taking off masks when the cameras go off. Spare us the drama queen crap! — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) October 6, 2020

What he said.

***

