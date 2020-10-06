Kurt Eichenwald seems awfully upset that Trump is feeling better and left the hospital. He even went so far as to imply his doctors could turn into drug pushers and end up in jail. Granted, this is Kurt ‘Left a Hentai Tab Open On His Desktop’ Eichenwald sooo … yeah.

Take this with a grain of salt.

When the steroids start to wear off, the “I’m god!!!” psychosis fades, and he orders you to give him more, a quick reminder for Conley and the other doctors who do whatever he says: Michael Jackson’s doctor served two years in prison. You have a choice not to become drug pushers. — Kurt "Mask Up, Vote Early" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 6, 2020

So listen to the doctors UNLESS they say Trump is doing well.

Gotcha.

The left going from “you must trust the experts no matter what” to “we’re sending doctors to jail” has been fascinating to witness. https://t.co/RUTC5PunIr — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 6, 2020

Fascinating and all too predictable.

So predictable in fact that Kurt’s tweet inspired Drew Holden to share his receipt-filled ‘Hypocrisy Hall of Fame’ thread and as he says, it’s a doozy.:

🧵Thread🧵 Hello and welcome to the second iteration of the Hypocrisy Hall of Fame. Today’s ceremony is for the flip among the “party of science” folks who no longer trust experts if it means @realDonaldTrump can beat coronavirus. We’ve got some doozies. #HypocrisyHOF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 6, 2020

If Trump isn’t dying then the doctors can’t be trusted, or something.

This is something else.

Leading us off, with her second top billing, is the inimitable, the timeless, the one and only @JRubinBlogger, who tweets hypocrisy where angels dare to tread. From experts saving lives to Congress defunding a hospital full of experts. A true first ballot #HypocrisyHOF member. pic.twitter.com/pKk6roRlBW — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 6, 2020

Certain medical experts are ok.

Those other ones though, boo hiss.

Hot on her heels is @CNN’s @drsanjaygupta. This “medical expert” went from convening the best and brightest of America’s medical community to suggesting that some of those best and brightest are straight-up lying about @realDonaldTrump’s condition. Serious #HypocrisyHOF mettle. pic.twitter.com/Xiqhv8XlzK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 6, 2020

He’s also babbling about how doctors only give steroids to really sick, even critical people.

Which is not true.

You had to assume more of the twitter docs would find a way on here. And you were right! Here’s @Craig_A_Spencer, who went from stressing the need to “amplify public health experts, not political opinion” to suggesting Trump’s docs were wrong because of his…political opinion. pic.twitter.com/3HqK377Gkh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 6, 2020

This thread proves everything really is indeed stupid.

We know you knew that already but this thread is proof positive.

But this news cycle brought out some serious talent from the twitter docs. We also had @DrLeanaWen, who went from “we need to hear from public health experts” to “I’d…perform a psychiatric evaluation” on Trump for…doing something his medical team cleared. #HypocrisyHOF. pic.twitter.com/bIIKEvg2A9 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 6, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Perhaps the most deranged inductee is @SteveSchmidtSES. Four days ago – four days! – he was incensed because Trump wouldn’t follow “the advice of public health experts and MD’s.” Now he is similarly incensed because…Trump did something his medical team cleared. #HypocrisyHOF pic.twitter.com/gT5AXawe8v — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 6, 2020

Note, nobody needs Trump to win again more than Steve Schmidt and his Project Lincoln toadies.

It takes something special for a whole outlet to make the #HypocrisyHOF. But @washingtonpost pulled it off. In just a few short months – and one inconvenient partisan development – we went from ‘we need more information from the experts!’ to ‘no! not that expert!’ pic.twitter.com/yp8ppRXzY6 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 6, 2020

Way to go, WaPo!

Finally, we have perhaps the most impressive mental gymnastics from @gabrielsherman, who missed in every direction. First, it was that the experts would’ve saved us from Trump’s depiction of @WHO (since proved true). Now we have…whatever this conspiracy is. #HypocrisyHOF pic.twitter.com/bjPfT7xlav — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 6, 2020

But wait, there’s more.

And there you have it, our seven inductees to the #HypocrisyHOF. By no means are these the only bad takes – and I’ll continue to add egregious ones as honorable mentions – but this is meant as a best-of-the-best, and this topic brought some true standouts. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 6, 2020

Starting the list of honorable mentions is @BradMossEsq. He went from accusing @FDRLST of saying doctors are lying about COVID to saying that Trump’s doctors, who signed off in his car ride, must be lying about it. pic.twitter.com/bGThiUtbUD — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 6, 2020

Everyone they disagree with must be LYYYYYYING.

Always a competitor for the #HypocrisyHOF, @joelockhart goes from saying that Trump doesn’t “believe in science or expertise” and thinks that “the experts don’t matter” to calling some of the top medical experts in the country liars. pic.twitter.com/OAkGW0fca0 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 6, 2020

Good ol’ Joe.

And no thread is done without a mention of @kurteichenwald. From being upset about the US not following best practices from public health experts to a medical team “endangering public health with their lying and obfuscation.” What happened to ‘listen to the experts,’ Kurt? pic.twitter.com/ZdZ8rmY7C6 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 6, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

They keep coming. An incredible flip on the merits of doctors from @maureendowd. pic.twitter.com/jHOEAQEoyW — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 6, 2020

Twitter.

Never change.

