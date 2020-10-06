It’s likely no coincidence the day AFTER Joe Biden said he was able to stay home because some black woman was stocking shelves that suddenly his ‘quips’ and stories will magically be written instead of spoken.

Guess they don’t want Sleepy Joe telling more Black Americans that they ain’t black if they don’t vote for him OR claiming the Black community doesn’t think for itself.

Folks, starting today, I'm trying something new. I'll be writing notes to you about my plans to build our country back better. And I'll be sharing personal stories and behind-the-scenes moments from the campaign trail, too. I hope you'll follow along. https://t.co/OIjQQRO2I2 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 5, 2020

Biden’s campaign put a lid on his storytelling. Heh.

What color Crayons are you using? — DCNative (@RealDCNative) October 6, 2020

Who will be composing the notes, Joe? — Julie Altenau (@JAltenau) October 6, 2020

Notes from crazy Grandpa. Great idea, not.

This smacks of desperation. #Trump2020 — Paul Pate (@p_pate) October 6, 2020

AKA “Notes Written for Joe” — Monroe Marie 🇺🇸 (@360uncensored) October 6, 2020

So, the handlers are over the gaffes and have taken over messaging. — jenndee19 (@jenndee19) October 6, 2020

Your staff will be writing notes…..they don't want you talking off the cuff anymore. — Dead Zed (@pulgalization) October 6, 2020

But we think it’s funny, does that count?

Why would this time be any different than the last 3 times? pic.twitter.com/wSBYaxoiTG — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) October 6, 2020

Looks like all the gaffe’s yesterday didn’t sit well with the handlers. Now, he will read from script provided by Bernie and the rest of the gang. — Sandy Williams MD (@sandytntn) October 6, 2020

Pretty sure we won’t be hearing that personal story in one of Joe’s notes.

Heh.

***

Related:

‘No, that’s what virtue-signaling Leftist b*tches do’: Nick Searcy blisters Jake Tapper for shaming Trump over his mask

*Rolls eyes in Russian* CBS’ Paula Reid claims anti-mask Russian trolls are harassing her and it goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

‘I NEED it to live. I NEED my life back.’ Marine and current Walter Reed patient DROPS serious reality-check RIGHT on Jennifer Rubin’s head