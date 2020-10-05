Yesterday, when President Trump went for a car ride the media and the Left lost their damn minds. It was fascinating to watch the same people who have been fine with defunding law enforcement and turning a blind eye to cops being assaulted over the summer during countless riots suddenly care SO MUCH for their lives and safety.

The only lives our Leftist pals ever really care about are the ones convenient to their agenda.

Dan Bongino called them out as only he can:

We should ALWAYS care about the Secret Service. But it’s fascinating how the media ONLY seems to give a shit about their safety when they can use it to bash Trump. I coordinated security for Obama in a war zone in Afghanistan & I don’t recall 1 story about our safety then. pic.twitter.com/NiGz26eEJS — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 4, 2020

Nooooope.

Not one story.

And then for whatever reason, Claire McCaskill decided to pick a fight … you’d think if she knows anything about Bongino she’d know this was ridiculously stupid.

What a jerk. To equate a President visiting troops in a war zone to a selfish narcissistic need to drive around the block to wave to a small group of his fans is embarrassing. https://t.co/qtsnFRTtWZ — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) October 4, 2020

Guess how this went.

Tell that to my daughter, you epic piece of garbage, as she used to cry uncontrollably when she found out her dad was in a hot-zone for the safety of another. Delete your account you hack, you don’t know shit about honor, integrity, or dignity. https://t.co/oJseoSlyvy — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 4, 2020

Now you’d think she’d slink off and go back under whatever rock she calls home but NOPE.

I am so proud and in awe of the men and women who serve in our military, risking their lives for our country. Mr Bone Spurs, who wanted to take a ride around the block to see his fans, not so much. https://t.co/uUX9vbgBc0 — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) October 4, 2020

Mr. Bone Spurs.

There’s a reason Claire lost.

You’re a disgrace to humankind and anyone claiming you. You’ve never put your ass on the line for anything, because you’re a coward and a fraud. You don’t have the right to even speak about the patriots of the Secret Service you hypocrite. Delete your account immediately. https://t.co/tcAYL68f5O — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 4, 2020

If only she’d delete her account immediately.

But then whatever would we write about?

***

