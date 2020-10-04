UN Women is doing important work for women all around the world who truly are oppressed.

You know, like defining mansplaining and telling big mean men not to do it.

Seriously.

THIS is what UN Women is focused on?

REALLY?

Alrighty then.

Women, especially conservative women, aren’t interested in UN Women lecturing anyone about anything, let alone mansplaining.

Like yesterday.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA HA

You succubi.

Love this.

Off-the-charts irony.

It’s … yeah, it’s stupid.

Like everything else.

Others chimed in (and no, they’re not women but we thought the tweets should be included):

Not one.

Sammiches? Who’s making sammiches?

No crusts for this editor, please.

***

