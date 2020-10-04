Nothing says you’re conserving conservatism like using Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a ‘starting point’ in a lengthy thread about stopping the confirmation of a conservative constitutionalist judge to the SCOTUS.

When Trump turned Steve down he really broke him.

Not even joking:

This is a thread about stopping a Supreme Court Confirmation. @SenSchumer. I’m not an expert on the rules of the Senate so I’ll leave that bit to others to comment on. I ran two Supreme Court confirmations. I spent a lot of time focused on thinking through how they 1/ https://t.co/EmcM8K4Are — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 4, 2020

AOC. Really?

This freakin’ guy.

Could be derailed or stopped. The best way to think about this is to imagine the goal of trying to rob a safe full of gold on a train. @1880. What is the first thing you have to do? Obviously, you have to get on the train and make it to the safe. Of course that means the — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 4, 2020

Is he really using a choo-choo to tell his story?

K.

Train has to be slowed, stopped or derailed. Slowing the train by all procedural means has to be the Democratic strategy. The minority should be focused on one thing and one thing only. Delay. Make the majority move the calendar back for the first time. Even if it is for a day. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 4, 2020

Again, keep in mind this is a supposed ‘conservative’ telling Democrats how to keep a conservative judge off the SCOTUS.

The next time he or anyone else in the Lincoln Project squad babble about putting country over party just point and laugh.

Seriously.

The first day of delay is harder to come by than the second day. Barrett has serious omissions on her disclosure forms that require the time for appropriate scrutiny. There is a crisis of lying and coverup around Covid, the President’s condition, the extent of exposure — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 4, 2020

She was JUST VETTED, Steve.

and specifically GOP Senate exposure. The White House and Campaign are in chaos. Strike now. Delay delay delay. @NormOrnstein — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 4, 2020

He sucks.

This is really weird because I was assured that the Lincoln Project was a conservative enterprise. My bad, I guess… — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) October 4, 2020

"I'm not an expert on the rules of the Senate". Pretty much says it all. Hate and anger make ppl say stupid, irrational things. He has the votes. Ask Dick Durbin. — Big Red ACB ♿️ (@Bigredtlc54) October 4, 2020

Hey Comrade, those checks from @TheDemocrats must get getting smaller for even you to pander this hard. — Greg B (@ramsangels) October 4, 2020

You could've used stopping a runaway train–and the trump train allusion would have been good–but you went for a criminal enterprise, completely unaware of the irony. you people give the game away every time you open your mouths — C'mon, Hap! (@HappyManor) October 4, 2020

Again, no one needs Trump to win again more than Steve Schmidt and his LP cronies.

***

