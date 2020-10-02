They still can’t accept Trump won.

Greg Pinelo is a Democratic strategist and a former ad maker for Obama.

Greg here thinks that since Trump has tested positive for COVID that we should invoke the 25th amendment.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t tweet it.

Note: Greg tried to delete this tweet shortly after we put it in this article. Luckily, we don’t trust anyone not to delete their tweets SO we’ve got a screenshot.

But nice try, Greg.

Incapable of performing his duties?

Dude.

And look at that … trying so hard to make Pelosi president.

These people.

There will be no more debates. COVID is THE mute button. Regardless of his health status, Donald Trump’s Presidency is over. On Election Night, the American people will overwhelmingly and unambiguously remove him. There will be a peaceful transition of power on January 20, 2021. — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) October 2, 2020

You keep dreamin’.

This is not the dunk you think it is. pic.twitter.com/PhkPq9RdhF — Schültzie (@muffnbear) October 2, 2020

Not in the least.

Uh, not happening. Trump can easily fulfill his duties from the White House via Zoom meetings. Considering that'll be how a President Biden conducts business 90% of the time, I better not hear anyone on the left saying it's unacceptable for Trump to do it for 2 weeks. — AdamInHTownTX (Fiery but Mostly Peaceful) (@AdamInHTownTX) October 2, 2020

When Boris Johnson tested positive he actually gained support.

Just sayin’.

There is one person in your tweet who is incapable of functioning, and it's not Trump. pic.twitter.com/vSuBim6By1 — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 2, 2020

Awww, the Teletubbies.

Dude, what in the holy blue hell are you smoking? — Caffeine Queen of the Klutzes (@Philly_Hoosier) October 2, 2020

Don’t ask.

You do realize that vast numbers of people have tested positive with no symptoms? Testing positive does not remotely meet the definition of incapacity. — Zombie Claude Rains (@ZombieClaudeR) October 2, 2020

Are you high? — Call me mostly peaceful 🇺🇸 (@Massanthrope) October 2, 2020

Probably.

Pretty sure you're the one displaying serious mental incapacity here. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) October 2, 2020

How did he not figure out how to go straight to Hillary? — Kieran, Joe Biden's Tapioca Dealer (@KieranEleison) October 2, 2020

See, after it goes to Pelosi, via executive order she nullifies the 2016 election and makes Hillary president.

Of course, we’re joking but maybe we shouldn’t give the Democrats any ideas.

Heh.

***

Related:

Lincoln would never stop throwing up if he saw these vile tweets from The Lincoln Project about Trump testing positive for COVID

REKT! James Woods has just 1 word for WaPo and their ‘tasteless’ (now deleted) tweet about never having to think about Trump again

Outpouring of LOVE from Libs for Trumps after testing positive for COVID is AMAZING – JK they’re AWFUL, here are the worst of the worst