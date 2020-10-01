Nice try Alyssa … but no.

Real leaders know which office they’re running for.

Real leaders know they couldn’t possibly have been a senator for 180 years.

Real leaders don’t tell Black Americans ‘they ain’t black’ if they don’t vote for them.

Real leaders don’t call our troops ‘stupid bastards.’

Real leaders know they’re not running for reelection with Barak Obama.

Real leaders can tell their wives from their sisters.

We could do this all day BUT instead we’ll just share Alyssa’s tweet with you all.

Real leaders wear masks. Real leaders have a plan to keep people healthy. Real leaders understand that leadership stems from a place of love, empathy and compassion. Real leaders believe in science and opportunity. Real leaders listen. Real leaders respect everyone they serve. pic.twitter.com/T3wbNA0Tnd — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 1, 2020

It’s creepy, right?

There’s just something really off about watching an old guy smiling at a camera in the dark while putting a mask on.

Whoa though, she’s actually allowing people to respond to her tweets for once. Color us shocked.

Real leaders protect the unborn! — Debatable Craig 🌶️XXtra-Spicy🌶️ (@OnRockNotSand) October 1, 2020

Ding ding ding.

This is hilarious if it’s satire, but sad if it was meant to be serious — James Carlson (@James_Carlson) October 1, 2020

We laughed.

So do thieves and robbers…. — anthony canales (@tonycanales) October 1, 2020

Funny how her so-called real leader has so much in common with thieves and robbers.

The jokes really do write themselves.

