Sharyl Attkisson knows the media even better than we do, especially the New York Times.

And she’s spot on here, warning other outlets to be careful about giving this story too much airtime because NYT has a really bad habit of screwing things up. She, of course, said it far more nicely:

For example …

NYT doesn’t exactly have the best track record.

Think Kavanaugh.

Think 1619.

Think Russian collusion.

Trending

Yeah, not good. Not good at all.

As if we needed another one.

At least it’s not boring.

So he paid in an additional $750.

Not just $750.

But of course, that narrative is already out there.

*smh*

Oh, it’s way past ridiculous.

It’s 2020.

***

Related:

‘It’s YOUR tax code!’ Nancy ‘Let Them Eat Ice Cream’ Pelosi shrieking about Trump’s ‘disdain for working families’ is SOOOO much fail

‘Did you even READ the tweet, Tater?!’ Brian Stelter ‘fact-checking’ Charlie Kirk’s tweet on Trump’s tax returns BACKFIRES bigly

Unlike Biden, Trump didn’t profit from his office: Jeff Carlson’s list of what Trump’s tax returns REALLY shows is SO BAD for Dems

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: new york timesnytSharyl AttkissontaxesTrump