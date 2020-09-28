Sharyl Attkisson knows the media even better than we do, especially the New York Times.

And she’s spot on here, warning other outlets to be careful about giving this story too much airtime because NYT has a really bad habit of screwing things up. She, of course, said it far more nicely:

1-I don't know what @realDonaldTrump pays in taxes.

I only know that as wrong as the NYT and others have been, that other media– if concerned about accuracy– should think twice about giving much airtime to repeating their claims at this point. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) September 28, 2020

For example …

2-Remember when the story was @realDonaldTrump paid no taxes? And then…

"2 pages of Trump's '05 tax returns…showed he paid $38 million in taxes on $150 million in income… 25.3%…a higher rate than Obama…in 2015…and…Bernie Sanders…" — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) September 28, 2020

NYT doesn’t exactly have the best track record.

Think Kavanaugh.

Think 1619.

Think Russian collusion.

Yeah, not good. Not good at all.

Wasn't that tax return the huge scoop Rachel Maddow thought she had? Turned out to be a huge scoop alright! Nothing! pic.twitter.com/b8vnVaQ0vp — Walt In Texas (@Walt_in_Texas) September 28, 2020

It’s just another example of MSM trying to influence an election — Scott Woodward (@woodyrustyrail) September 28, 2020

As if we needed another one.

Now that we know it's fraud, we can all stop using losses to offset gains. — Beta Delecta (@BetoCasioReally) September 28, 2020

Good times — TheRealBamarep (@TheRealBamarep) September 28, 2020

At least it’s not boring.

So. I finally read the NYT Trump tax story because I wanted to see what line was being reported for taxes owed and I came across this about the $750 in 2016 and 2017. Per the NYT own story, Trump actually paid to the US Treasury $1 million in 2016 and $4.2 million in 2017. pic.twitter.com/ltnlMG0mKW — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 28, 2020

So he paid in an additional $750.

Not just $750.

But of course, that narrative is already out there.

*smh*

This is just getting ridiculous. — snarkysowhat (@conservativejj1) September 28, 2020

Oh, it’s way past ridiculous.

It’s 2020.

***

