This little tidbit seems to be flying quietly under the radar today.

You’d think something like this would be pretty big news BUUUUUT it’s the Clintons so we’re not entirely surprised it is only just now starting to trend.

Barr's Russia investigator is looking into Clinton Foundation: report https://t.co/aPswCb3Kq3 pic.twitter.com/fRF3QVkGmu — The Hill (@thehill) September 24, 2020

From The Hill:

The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) probe into the origins of the Russia investigation is also looking into how the FBI handled allegations of political corruption at the Clinton Foundation, sources told The New York Times. Attorney General William Barr appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham to lead the investigation. He reportedly sought documents and interviews about how federal law enforcement officials handled an investigation into the Clinton Foundation, a nonprofit led by former President Bill Clinton and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Sources told the Times that Durham is comparing the FBI’s investigation into alleged bribery at the Clinton Foundation with the investigation into President Trump’s 2016 campaign’s communications with Russian adversaries.

This is gonna be FUN.

NEW: Grand jury subpoena targeted Clinton Foundation https://t.co/J1MoajxldD — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 24, 2020

Of course, the NYT had to add "in politically charged inquiry" to preface their biased reporting." 🤣 — CLG News (@legitgov) September 24, 2020

Which is why we went with The Hill … it wasn’t MUCH better but we tried.

Sorry, but I believe she's teflon – nothing has or will touch her. Higher ups know that if she has to talk, she'll bring them all down with her. She said it on election night and I believe her. — Cee Cee (@kmns4me) September 24, 2020

It does indeed feel as if Hill-dawg is like Teflon and nothing sticks to her BUT maybe? Hopefully?

C’mon, man!

***

