Matt Walsh put together a fairly exceptional thread about the narrative BLM has been pushing versus what has actually happened in reality and when you see it like this you can’t help but notice a pattern.

And see a campaign to deliberately misinform the masses and create unrest and even violence.

Take a look:

Her boyfriend shot first.

Keep going.

Gosh, when you put it like that it doesn’t sound like the cops reacted inappropriately.

Hrm.

But wait, there’s more.

Huh.

That’s different.

And they’ve made him a martyr.

Crazy stuff.

The bodycam footage literally showed Munoz charging the cop with a butcher knife.

Wow.

Told you guys …

Yeah, on second thought, let’s not take these people seriously.

