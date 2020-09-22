Alyssa Milano was asking Twitter (of all places) for favorites quotes on optimism.

Not exactly a site we think of when talking about optimism but here we are.

Your favorite quote on optimism! Need it. Ready? Go! — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 22, 2020

So sorry this is happening to you, Alyssa.

She got a bunch of quotes, but we’re not sure she’s going to like most of them.

Live free or die. https://t.co/Ny4yxLhBow — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 22, 2020

TAXATION IS THEFT.

That’s a quote, right?

It is, we just said it so there.

"Do unto others as you would have done to you." — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) September 22, 2020

Not bad. But we like this one better.

FOUR MORE YEARS.

Or, if you really want to freak the simpletons out, EIGHT MORE YEARS.

You can pick your friends. You can pick your nose. But, you can't pick your friend's nose. — Gautumn (@TCC_Grouchy) September 22, 2020

Awww, this reference to the picture of Alyssa with a giant booger hanging out of her nose.

Good times.

"I think of a hero as someone who understands the degree of responsibility that comes with their freedom." — Gautumn (@TCC_Grouchy) September 22, 2020

Nice.

“While her choice of candidates is always frightening when Alyssa Milano backs a candidate her choice blessedly is assured to lose.” https://t.co/X5z72cViwl — Brad Slager: Me, Gerard, Bourbon, and Poor Choices (@MartiniShark) September 22, 2020

When governments fear the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny. The strongest reason for the people to retain the right to keep and bear arms is, as a last resort, to protect themselves against tyranny in government. — Dawn (@aurora_g96) September 22, 2020

Oooh, we love this one.

Oof.

***

Related:

You’re NOT good at this: Blue-check doc says impeached presidents shouldn’t pick SCOTUS justices, trips GLORIOUSLY over Clinton

Class is in session! Guy Benson schools David French on why Republicans should fill RBG seat in fact-filled thread

Clutch those pearls! Hall Monitor extraordinaire Brian Stelter SHOCKED over Tucker Carlson’s spot-on banner about violent Left