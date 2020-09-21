Keep in mind as you read this tweet that 51.2k people ‘liked’ it.

51.2k people like the idea of a woman leaving her husband because he supports the president. That’s insane. And c’mon, tweeting this for any and everyone to see? What was she thinking?

We imagine it’s been a rough four years for him.

Yup.

Scott Presler had a winning solution for both of them:

THERE it is.

*chef’s kiss*

Scott is pretty damn good at everything he does.

He genuinely just wants to make the world a better place.

What she said.

***

