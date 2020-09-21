Keep in mind as you read this tweet that 51.2k people ‘liked’ it.

51.2k people like the idea of a woman leaving her husband because he supports the president. That’s insane. And c’mon, tweeting this for any and everyone to see? What was she thinking?

I’m married to a Trump supporter. I’m serious that if he doesn’t come around and vote for Biden/Harris I will not stay around. I married him before Trump was elected. I voted for Hillary. It’s been a rough 4 years to say the least. — Beverly M (@BevanneTX) September 19, 2020

We imagine it’s been a rough four years for him.

Yup.

Scott Presler had a winning solution for both of them:

If you split from your husband because of how he chooses to cast his private vote at the ballot box, please send me his picture & I’ll use my platform to help him find a woman that loves him unconditionally. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 20, 2020

THERE it is.

*chef’s kiss*

I am a divorce Atty with offices nationwide and happy to provide assistance pro Bono for him based upon her threat. 🙂 — Scott C. Trout (@ScottCTrout) September 20, 2020

K I’m reading this thread and realizing that someone most definitely needs to start a MAGA dating site. So many values would automatically be a match and even the ones that weren’t, we have respect for different ideas. — livin’ la vida loca (@cactusncookies) September 21, 2020

Matchmaker – Is there anything Scott can't do! — Damian Ranger (@DamianRanger1) September 20, 2020

Scott is pretty damn good at everything he does.

He genuinely just wants to make the world a better place.

She doesn’t know how good she’s got it. — LAJenn Demands Debates 🎀 (@thisLAJenn) September 21, 2020

Hell yeah Scott!!!! I’m single👍👍👍 — LBK (@lynetteburdett7) September 21, 2020

Sounds like this woman would be doing him a favor by leaving. 😊 — 🇺🇸 Latina for #Trump2020 🇺🇸 (@Latina4DJT) September 20, 2020

@ScottPresler You are a gift to this country!💕😊 — teena (@libertariantina) September 21, 2020

What she said.

***

