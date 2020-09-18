Kimberly Klacik went on with the ‘ladies’ on The View today and they were super supportive, kind, and really listened to what Kimberly had to say …

JUST KIDDING.

They were rude, snotty, disrespectful and so incapable of listening to a differing view, cut Kimberly off.

Just watch Joy Behar’s behavior, she’s really awful:

The ladies of @TheView didn’t like what I had to say, so naturally they cut me off. Why are they silencing Black Women? Hey, @JoyVBehar — I think your White Privilege is showing through your blackface! pic.twitter.com/d39hPOAPOV — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) September 18, 2020

Joy says the Black community had her back.

In order to lecture a Black woman.

Think about that for a minute.

Nobody watches these washed up pathetic women. Sorry Joy was rude & unintelligent — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 18, 2020

You knew that was going to happen. Their goal was to make you look bad. I’m surprised they didn’t call you names to your face. Some of the things I have seen said to black conservatives is shameful but typical of Democrats. — Phil Andrews (@RepFl25th) September 18, 2020

And Joy saying “The ENTIRE BLACK COMMUNITY SUPPORTED MY BLACKFACE” shoes just how white & privileged Joy really is — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 18, 2020

She really is ridiculous.

Joy and friends are the status quo. — Lisa Loves Liberty (@libertyislife76) September 18, 2020

I cannot STAND this show. Even watching this clip made my BP rise. I admire you going on to tell your story but wow. The disrespect they showed you! — 🇺🇸❤🐱Kristina M🚔🐕💙 (@mcnaryk) September 18, 2020

Why are the women on TV named Joy anything but? — Agent UPC-57D (@Klingenlaufer) September 18, 2020

Whoa.

Mind blown.

Excellent point.

***

