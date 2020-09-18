When people were coming down on Biden for using a teleprompter it was because it was happening during interviews.

Not while he was giving a speech.

MOST (if not all) elected officials use some sort of teleprompter or notes during a speech … but not during an interview.

Like Biden.

WaPo’s James Hohmann couldn’t wait to ‘dunk’ on Trump …

Trump, who has teleprompters set up tonight at his rally in Wisconsin, is ridiculing Biden for using teleprompters. Does he think the people in the crowd don’t see the prompters? Or does he think his supporters just don’t care? — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) September 18, 2020

But it wasn’t quite the dunk he thought it was.

He probably knows that most people outside of hostile newsrooms easily understand the difference between using a Teleprompter to give a speech and using a Teleprompter to answer questions at a press conference. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 18, 2020

Get him, Mollie.

And duh.

And here’s an NBC “news” guy using the same talking points. At least they’re consistent.. 🙄https://t.co/nFlApVa7UY — Soloman (@wisdomofsoloman) September 18, 2020

It’s like they get a talking point and run with it.

Or in a puff interview with James Corden — Patrick (@PMC713) September 18, 2020

Not to mention Trump is obviously quite often off-prompter-script. — Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) September 18, 2020

Thanks, Mollie. Most of these people apparently need pictures or instructional videos to understand basic concepts. Hopefully, they’ll get it. Actually, at this point I don’t care if they do! — antiFa ke News (@Your_Eminence20) September 18, 2020

Yup.

Oh! He’s from the @washingtonpost, you may have to tweet slower so he understands. — Navy Dave (@kennewegds) September 18, 2020

Break out the puppets and crayons!

Next, the campaign will hunt for SNL comedian with identical voice to answer questions for Biden from behind the scenes. — Devi (@kam_devi) September 18, 2020

At least we could understand him, then.

***

