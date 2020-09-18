If you were able to sit through Joe Biden’s CNN Town Hall (full transparency, this editor was not), then you know the thing was a complete dumpster fire of cringe and awkward. But when Curtis Houck breaks down the number of questions asked and by whom it looks even worse considering how much Joe still struggled.

See for yourself.

There have been six questioners so far at the first commercial break of CNN's #BidenTownHall. Five of the six are Democrats, and five of the six are from the left. Anderson Cooper has interjected eight times. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 18, 2020

To protect and defend Biden.

At least that’s what it looked like, he definitely wasn’t exactly fact-checking him.

Yup.

Keep going.

Second segment had three more audience questions, all by Democrats with two of three being either neutral or from the left. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 18, 2020

Joe, what is your favorite color?

C’MON MAN. There are so many pancakes to choose from!

Just kidding.

Third segment — two audience questions, both from Democrats. One was neutral or from the right, while the other was from the left. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 18, 2020

No one just from the right.

Imagine if Joe had allowed himself to be ‘moderated’ by one of Trump’s former press secretaries like Trump did for his Town Hall. Seriously, how does Joe expect to debate Trump?

And in the fourth (and final segment), there were five audience questions with three from Democrats (and two Republicans). My first glance of the transcript would put three on the left, one neutral, and two from the right. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 18, 2020

We feel shocked.

All told, in terms of audience members for CNN's #BidenTownHall (and not counting the slant the questions), there were 16 total and 13 were Democrats versus only three Republicans. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 18, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Compared to Trump?

Tuesday on ABC, there were 12 audience questioners. ABC defined them by the person they voted for in '16 (whereas CNN was either a "Democrat" or Trump voter in '16). On ABC, there were four who voted Trump in '16, three for Hillary, one Stein, three didn't vote, and one undefined — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 18, 2020

Good times, CNN.

Good.

Times.

***

