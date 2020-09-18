If you were able to sit through Joe Biden’s CNN Town Hall (full transparency, this editor was not), then you know the thing was a complete dumpster fire of cringe and awkward. But when Curtis Houck breaks down the number of questions asked and by whom it looks even worse considering how much Joe still struggled.

See for yourself.

To protect and defend Biden.

At least that’s what it looked like, he definitely wasn’t exactly fact-checking him.

Yup.

Keep going.

Trending

Joe, what is your favorite color?

C’MON MAN. There are so many pancakes to choose from!

Just kidding.

No one just from the right.

Imagine if Joe had allowed himself to be ‘moderated’ by one of Trump’s former press secretaries like Trump did for his Town Hall. Seriously, how does Joe expect to debate Trump?

We feel shocked.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Compared to Trump?

Good times, CNN.

Good.

Times.

***

Related:

‘Whistleblower’ Olivia Troye’s resignation letter sounds VERY different from her WaPo interview attacking Trump’s COVID response

‘Almost impossibly stupid’: Ben Shapiro SCHOOLS Alyssa Milano on the Constitution protecting women in 1 perfectly brutal tweet

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionBidenBiden Town HallCNNCurtis Houck