So maybe it’s Jill Biden who is writing Joe’s lame tweets for him. Heh.

Or his sister?

He gets them confused sometimes, you know.

Jill apparently wants people to vote for science.

Yeah, we laughed too.

Ooh, she even hashtagged it because she’s super hip and DOWN with the cool kids in social media.

Perhaps we should use the Scientific Method to determine how this worked out for her.

Nah.

We’ll just share a bunch of tweets instead.

As a professor for the past 26 years, I can assure you that ALL of the anti-science idea pathogens that have parasitized the West stem from Leftist professors. I'm Canadian so I don't have a dog in your political fight. BUT be honest. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) September 15, 2020

Honest? HONEST? Dude, she’s a Democrat.

C’mon … man!

Can you explain to me, in scientific terms, how many genders there are? How about when life begins? How can a human have a beating heart, be able to live viably without being inside of it’s mother, yet not be alive? If science is on the ballot this year, it’s not named Biden. — Mike Daitch (@mikedaitch) September 15, 2020

Ahem, excuse us, but Jill was promised there would be no actual science.

How many genders are there? What is your scientific definition of life? Is consensus scientific? Is speech violence but rioting peaceful? Are cloth masks effective against a virus? Your party doesn't speak for science. — Fonzi (@DrunkJedi1) September 15, 2020

OK Jill. Let's test your scientific knowledge: How many genders are there?

Can a male human menstrate?

Can a male human become pregnant?

Has climate been stagnant for millions of years and just started changing in the last century? We'll wait… — Snoop Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) September 15, 2020

The answer is PURPLE!

Agreed! That's why I vote Republican. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) September 15, 2020

What you're doing to Joe is despicable. Take him home and let him enjoy the last years of his life. — Human Being (@dlh8) September 15, 2020

Is it Biden's party that purports that men too can menstruate? As an evolutionary psychologist, I'm all confused about biology. Please advise. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) September 15, 2020

Not even touching that one.

I thought Joe Biden was running? — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) September 15, 2020

And curtain.

***

