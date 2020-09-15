Brit Hume remains one of the best resources on Twitter for the ‘other side’ of the virus narrative, aka the NORMAL, sane, rational side as opposed to the mess traditional media have made of the ‘pandemic.’ And looking at this thread Brit shared, it’s pretty obvious looking back that this was the plan all along.

We know, you’re shocked.

Or not.

This is a smart thread, though I’m doubtful the steps he suggested would have worked given the media’s total buy-in to Covid 19 hysteria. The consensus may be changing now, but slowly and panic is still the order of the day among millions. https://t.co/9bfMZAwPPT — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 14, 2020

He’s right, this is a smart thread.

He’s also right though, that the media would never have cooperated … still worth a look.

1. Could things have been different? Could sanity have prevailed with covid? Hindsight is always 20/20. And it's very easy to armchair quarterback. Still, some tentative conclusions may be useful to discuss. — QuintusCurtius (@QuintusCurtius) September 14, 2020

The media pushed a narrative instead of a story? We’re SHOCKED!

2. At the beginning, it was understandable that authorities would err on the side of caution and take a "wait and see" approach. It contradicted past pandemic procedures, but I sill get it. But once the spring and summer of 2020 rolled around… — QuintusCurtius (@QuintusCurtius) September 14, 2020

What happened to ‘flattening the curve’ and keeping our hospitals from being overwhelmed? Now we’re to the point of not letting people get sick? What?

3. …there was enough data to know what was going on. But by then, the panic had become too embedded in the popular mind. The president should have set up a special information task-force to counteract the propaganda being spewed by the MSM. It would have helped. — QuintusCurtius (@QuintusCurtius) September 14, 2020

It might have.

To be fair, Trump can’t win when it comes to media.

But keep going.

4. This was information warfare. And the battle was lost early on by INACTION at the highest levels. The playing field was conceded to the enemy (the MSM). Their lying narrative was allowed to go unchallenged for too long. And at some point, I think the president… — QuintusCurtius (@QuintusCurtius) September 14, 2020

This. ^

5. …simply gave up. He sensed on a gut level that trying to oppose the narrative was a wasted of time. I don't agree. The dissenting covid voices on Twitter (Berenson, El Gato Malo, etc.) should have been deployed and weaponized on a large scale. — QuintusCurtius (@QuintusCurtius) September 14, 2020

The issue with Trump pushing back is they were blaming him for every death.

Granted, they’re blaming him anyway so perhaps it would have been worth it.

And yes, Berenson kicks so much a*s.

6. This strategy would have done much good. Instead, nothing was done. The result has been catastrophic. The lesson: never abandon the field, and NEVER neglect the importance of information war. It is a true dimension of conflict. — QuintusCurtius (@QuintusCurtius) September 14, 2020

Always.

Keep.

Fighting.

7. Specific things that should have been done:

(a) Televised presentations by someone explaining the realities of covid. Ross Perot style infomercials.

(b) Immediate, amplified refutation of MSM lies (by CNN and Washington Post.

(c) Assign teams to refute lies on Twitter. — QuintusCurtius (@QuintusCurtius) September 14, 2020

Beyond just a task force, he needed a communications team.

Or a bunch of mouthy people in social media … ahem.

Yours is a smart take, Brit. I don't know how the admin could have weaponized information from any of those ppl while the press used any means necessary to demonize them. — Cathy Buffaloe (@cathybuffaloe) September 14, 2020

I'm not sure the media "bought in" to the hysteria; IMO they 𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 it. — AHeadOfMyself (@ftdatl) September 15, 2020

Ding ding ding.

***

Related:

Civil disobedience for the win! Two Little Miami football players broke ALL the rules to show their love of country on 9/11 (watch)

‘A core set of threat actors’: Catherine Herridge drops HUGE bombshell (from #whistleblower Brian Murphy) on Antifa and Portland riots

‘WTF is he TRYING to even say’?! Look on interpreter’s FACE during Biden’s climate-change babbling is PRICELESS (watch)