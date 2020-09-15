Don’t want to get run over by a cop car?

Don’t jump on one.

Derp.

More and more we are seeing proof that the saying, ‘play stupid games, win stupid prizes’ is actually legit, like this yahoo who thought he would jump on a cop car because fascism or racism or some other ism.

It didn’t go so hot for the little rioter who couldn’t.

And Brandon Darby didn’t see any issue with what the cop did:

I really don’t think the cop did anything wrong here. pic.twitter.com/jHq1Y1ZEaI — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) September 14, 2020

WHEEEEEE!

Oh, we know, we’re not supposed to laugh but c’mon already.

Greg Gutfeld added the following …

The hysterical woman screams as if jumping on a moving police car immediately makes you the victim. https://t.co/gJQc5KIyze — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) September 14, 2020

Right? Psh.

Have we mentioned how stupid everything is in 2020? Yeah? Good deal. Just making sure.

MEDIC! MEDIC! MEDIC!

Wait wait, you mean threatening lives by interfering w the police doesn’t make you immune to the law?!?!??! — Prs Garfield is mostly peaceful ON FIRE!! (@prsGarfieldsHat) September 14, 2020

I need this to TJ Hooker music. — Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) September 15, 2020

TJ Hooker ruled.

Magnum PI would be good too. 😂 — Jen (@JCEdmund) September 15, 2020

Silly anarchist, streets are for cars! — Politically Stripped ™️ 🇺🇸🗽 (@politstrip) September 14, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, that tweet wins.

We’re done here.

Everyone, go home. She won.

***

