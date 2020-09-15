Catherine Herridge has truly become one of the best when it comes to actually reporting the news. Add her to the list with Sharyl Attkisson, Kimberley Strassel, James Rosen, and a handful of others who care more about the story and less about the narrative.

Like this bit about the Portland protests:

#Whistleblower #PortlandProtest Breaking: According to this @DHSgov internal email, obtained @CBSNews, former Acting Under Secretary for Intelligence & Analysis Brian Murphy wrote colleagues on July 25th that the Portland violence was not “opportunistic” but “organized” citing pic.twitter.com/K7Aoe0yFbB — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 14, 2020

So Antifa is an ‘organized’ group.

You mean these riots … sorry … protests aren’t just ‘erupting’?

Gosh, we’re super shocked.

Also, Brian Murphy is Adam Schiff’s brand spanking new ‘whistleblower’.

What a tangled web they weave, yadda yadda yadda.

“Anarchists or Antifa” READ: “We can't say any longer that this violent situation is opportunistic. Additionally, we have overwhelmingly(sic) intelligence regarding the ideologies driving individuals toward violence + why the violence has continued. A core set of Threat actors — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 14, 2020

A core set of threat actors.

Who is PAYING this core set of threat actors?

are organized and show up night after night, and share common TTPs (Tactics, Techniques and Procedures)..” "Threat actors who are motivated by Anarchists or ANTIFA (or a combination of both) ideologies to carry out acts of violence against State, Local and Federal authorities..” — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 14, 2020

Remember when Bernie supporters said the country would burn if Bernie didn’t get the nod? Hey, we’re not saying they’re Bernie supporters but … it’s fairly coincidental, don’cha think?

Thank you for your reporting on this. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 15, 2020

Poor Andy. He and a few others have been in the trenches trying to get this across for several months, largely ignored by the mainstream media who have been more concerned with trying to find a way to blame Trump for the chaos.

Clearly that’s not the case.

