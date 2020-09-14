Man, what IS it with these Atlantic writers? Seriously.

It’s as if they’re trying to annoy people so much they vote for Trump, from the piece we wrote about earlier basically threatening Americans to vote for Democrats or else to this nonsense from Yoni Appelbaum.

Obnoxious, meaningless, fearmongering garbage.

Take a look.

Trump is Putin’s useful idiot.

They’ve been pushing this crap for four years so you’d think by NOW they’d have figured out this certain narrative is all FAIL but nope.

Mollie Hemingway has had ENOUGH (like most Americans):

Peddled nonstop.

Trending

What she said.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Whoa.

So THEY are the real useful idiots.

We KNEW IT!

*snort*

***

