Yes. Republicans controlled Obama. Totally. *eye roll*

My grim thought for the day is that Obama promised to end partisanship and Republicans understood they could make him the promise breaker by being partisan. Biden is promising to end the chaos and if he wins Republicans can prevent that too. — Michael Grunwald (@MikeGrunwald) September 7, 2020

Sounds to us like this guy is already sort of setting the stage for a loss either way. Talk about grim.

I’m old enough to remember one of the first things Obama did was extended an olive branch to Republicans. pic.twitter.com/jdj2WV2q4C — Alberto de la Cruz (@albertodelacruz) September 7, 2020

Don’t like it? Win an election.

Elections have consequences.

If they bring a knife to a fight, we bring a gun.

Yeah, Obama was totally not divisive at all.

A promise to “end partisanship” in a system that naturally tends towards a 2-party system is a joke. It was a “promise” Obama knew would fail, and then he could blame Republicans for the failure. It was a con that apparently worked on some. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) September 7, 2020

They can always blame Republicans for their failures because their vapid base will believe it, every time.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA Oh you’re serious!! Really?? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — Election Curmudgeon – Andrew Young (@NucMM1retired) September 7, 2020

Right?

President Obama was the epitome of partisanship and Joe Biden's promises mean nothing but go on. — Naples558 (@Naples5581) September 7, 2020

You leftists and your alternative facts. Obama was the most divisive president ever. #ObamaBuiltThis https://t.co/eICm9zPD1e — alliemariEEEEEEEE🥓💃🏼🇺🇸🙄👌🏻 (@alliemarie777) September 7, 2020

Damn those Republicans for forcing Obama to attack Republicans using the IRS and DOJ. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) September 7, 2020

Shame on them for making Obama target them.

Totally their fault.

"obama promised to end partisanship" I think he meant 'achieve hegemonic, one-party rule' but stupid voters kept electing Republicans and ruined it — Postmaster Flex 🧐 (@Bugs_Meany) September 7, 2020

I'd love to hear how Biden stops libs from burning blue cities — AR-14 totin ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) September 7, 2020

If we accept your first point, the second point still doesn’t follow. Or, at least I don’t see how it follows. — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) September 7, 2020

Because he has no point, except for the one on his head.

Obama literally said 'I won, deal with it'. He didn't even pretend to care about bipartisanship. — Baseball is almost back (@LastWordWilliam) September 7, 2020

Biden has had 40 yrs…..pathetic you think he can accomplish anything now. — TasteTheBrainbow (@Appeal2DaStone) September 7, 2020

Biden promised to stop the riots and cure cancer if he is elected. Why is anyone even considering voting for #TrumpChaos?#Karin4Congress — Dr. Karin Baker-Thompkins for Congress🏳️‍🌈🌊⚘❤ (@ResitsTrump) September 7, 2020

One of the best new parodies on Twitter.

Truly.

You need to get out more. — Big B (@blaubaugh) September 7, 2020

True story.

You do realize democrats are the chaos makers right? So guess what happens if Biden doesn't win? Democrats will amp up their efforts because of the hate that has eaten them alive. — RebekahLeigh (@RebekahLeigh79) September 7, 2020

Beyond precious.

***

Related:

OMG-LOL! Sensitive, frothy-mouthed, un-glitter-glued Lefties want to #BoycottHobbyLobby and the latest ‘outrage’ is HILARIOUS

‘Starting to get REALLY sick of this’: Dem strategist admits Biden/Harris could lose college-educated white women and Lefties just LOSE IT

‘You lying FRAUD’: Candace Owens calls down the THUNDER on Cardi B in VICIOUS back and forth about Joe Biden, racism, and taxes