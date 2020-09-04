Nancy Pelosi really and truly did a number on herself and the entire ‘wear a mask’ movement by going to a salon for a blow-out without a mask and then blaming the salon owner when she got caught. Talk about a woman who is completely out of touch with reality and her fellow man.

Dan Bongino shared a seriously savage ad.

Watch.

Oof, Nancy. We felt this one WAY over here.

Blow them out of office this November.

Hell yeah.

Let them eat ice cream and get a blow-out.

And true. Every word. — Sid-The Unmasked One (@sidblair) September 4, 2020

Absolutely true.

Savage Ad!

At this point, you'd think that people would rip off their masks and open their salons and businesses!

They're afraid of repercussions that the "government" will pummel onto them!

Pelosi is now seeking revenge with lawyers, govt departments, etc.

Destroying salon/ownr — Cally (6%)⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@CallyJo48768421) September 4, 2020

Hardball! — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) September 4, 2020

Heh.

I like how she can barely make that step! pic.twitter.com/fAU4tNj6PF — Ticklemepink (@beachqueenfl) September 4, 2020

This. Is. The best. 🔥🔥🔥 — CRAYFORD THOENNES (@starkiron14) September 4, 2020

It is pretty damn good.

***

Related:

‘Pitiful performance’: Brit Hume just absolutely drags TF out of the media for joke of a Biden presser (especially Ed O’Keefe)

‘Media will pretend to be AGHAST!’ Sharyl Attkisson calls out the media and ‘scheduled scandals’ they’ll push leading up to the election and BOOM

‘Who wants to tell this dildo?’ Kurt Schlichter takes on horde of blue-checks (and other crazies) while dismantling The Atlantic