Michael Moore is right.

O.

M.

G.

Would someone please check and see if Hell froze over because we agree with Moore?! Are we being punked?

From The Daily Mail:

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has warned Democrats that they seem to be engaging in the same election-losing mistakes they did in 2016, after new polls show President Trump’s popularity among swing-state voters is on the rise.

Back in 2016, Moore was one of a handful of political activists who had predicted that Trump would defeat Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton at the polls.

And in a Facebook post-Friday, Moore said it is starting to look like Trump could pull off another win, as he urged people to register to vote.

So wait, nominating an elderly man who doesn’t know which office he’s running for isn’t a winning solution for the Democrats? Burning down cities, assaulting innocent people, destroying monuments, and putting Americans out of work and keeping kids out of school for a ‘virus’ with promises of MORE of that exact behavior isn’t bring in the voters?

Huh.

Whoda thunk it?

Yup.

Interesting point. If Trump loses, the people who make a living b*tching and moaning about him 24/7 also lose.

Hrm.

Damn right we have no fear.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

And truly, the real reason Trump will win is this crap:

Democrats own that.

And Americans know it.

***

