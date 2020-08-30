In our â€˜professionâ€™ we see a lot of ratios but this one â€¦ WHEW-DAWGIE, this one is impressive.

Take a look:

You know the face you make when youâ€™re not sure if the squirrels are planning some sort of tet offensive because theyâ€™ve been way too quiet for way too long but youâ€™re not sure if thatâ€™s the truth or if youâ€™ve just been locked inside for too long?

Yup, just made that face.

New York and New Jersey were successful in handling COVID. Sweet baby Jeebus.

Trending

It really IS true.

Heh.

Again, we hear his voice when we read his tweets â€“ you know he â€˜deliveredâ€™ this with the best, straight face ever.

Ding ding ding.

At least.

Is it though?

***

Related:

Sucks to be them! Michael Moore gets SUPER honest about Trump winning in November and the Left just canâ€™t DEAL

â€˜Enron-level SCANDALâ€™: Jordan Schachtel rains on the Leftâ€™s â€˜Trump let COVID kill peopleâ€™ parade with damningly updated CDC data

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: brit humeCOVIDNew JerseyNew YorkTrump