In our â€˜professionâ€™ we see a lot of ratios but this one â€¦ WHEW-DAWGIE, this one is impressive.

Take a look:

No gains? New York and New Jersey are about the only ones who have successfully handled COVID. â€” The Resistance â€“ 8645110320 (@TaritaC) August 29, 2020

You know the face you make when youâ€™re not sure if the squirrels are planning some sort of tet offensive because theyâ€™ve been way too quiet for way too long but youâ€™re not sure if thatâ€™s the truth or if youâ€™ve just been locked inside for too long?

Yup, just made that face.

New York and New Jersey were successful in handling COVID. Sweet baby Jeebus.

It really is true that you can fool some of the people all of the time. https://t.co/b0N8cba6ck â€” Brit Hume (@brithume) August 29, 2020

It really IS true.

Heh.

Again, we hear his voice when we read his tweets â€“ you know he â€˜deliveredâ€™ this with the best, straight face ever.

Obamba? Twice? Truth. â€” Jack Sparks (@JackSpa02586314) August 29, 2020

Ding ding ding.

Donâ€™t they still account for about 30 percent of the deaths in the US ? â€” LA McConnell (@mcconnell_la) August 30, 2020

At least.

NY stopped covid the same way burning a house to the ground puts out the fire. â€” christine lacey (@cglaz) August 29, 2020

I live in NY, it's been a cluster , making up rules and they go along , nevermind the many thousands of nursing home deaths â€” Grateful Dad ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@kingkonggcash) August 29, 2020

Unbelievable â€” Jim Adams (@JimAdam56107175) August 30, 2020

Is it though?

***

