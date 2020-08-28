They say size doesn’t matter … but c’mon, we all know it does.
Trump wins.
RNC vs. DNC's fireworks. This says it all. #TrumpPride @teamtrump pic.twitter.com/QarogKHWIu
— Billy McLaughlin (@BillyNRA) August 28, 2020
This is SO GREAT.
Leave it to Trump to really put on a show. It makes Biden’s cute little fireworks seem well … sorta limp.
Much like his entire campaign.
Well the DNC has a much bigger bankroll
Rioters are expensive
— Aaron R (@notwitty30) August 28, 2020
Those signs aren’t going to pay for themselves. Fair.
Means the RNC can spend their dollars celebrating America … that works.
If only all the Democrats' fireworks weren't launched during their "peaceful protests"… Oopsie.
— Ꭾolimom (@MomIncorrect) August 28, 2020
You KNOW this ticked them off.
Heh.
Nobody and I mean nobody does big like Donald J Trump!
Those fireworks were phenomenal!#Trump2020Landslide #MAGA2020 #KAG2020
— Jersey Girl is Back! #MeToo does NOT represent ME! (@JerseyGirl0331) August 28, 2020
Well…to be fair, most of theirs were probably thrown at police officers…
— Vaughn Weddle (@WhiteWolf61) August 28, 2020
Oof.
Just like the ratings 🇺🇸 RNC WINS hands down🇺🇸
— Laura Lawrence (@LBoogie1919) August 28, 2020
Hands down.
***
