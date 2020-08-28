If you want to show someone the true difference between someone who supports Biden versus someone who supports Trump, look no further than this video of Rand Paul walking back to his hotel after the RNC last night …

This is something else.

Rand Paul just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump’s Republican Party Nomination #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/h1kPcZG1jh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

Our favorite part of this video is how Rand stops to make sure the cop who gets shoved down is ok.

Matt Walsh noticed this as well:

Notice how Rand Paul stops to make sure the cop is okay even as the mob surrounds him. Stark contrast between an honorable man like Rand Paul and the horrible pieces of trash in the mob. https://t.co/fTTJrKUOWu — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 28, 2020

Horrible pieces of trash Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are empowering.

Just adding a little flavor.

This is Nazi Gestapo tactics.

Terrorism. That’s their goal.

To strike fear into the hearts of their political opponents.

Just like the Stasi Brown Shirts. — Audacious Pundit (@AudaciousPundit) August 28, 2020

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

Noticed that right away. Says so much about his character during a scary situation that was escalating! — Cindy CJ (@cindycj60) August 28, 2020

He literally stops to check on a police officer who is protecting his and his wife’s life.

#BadA*s

And let's not forget that Rand Paul was attacked by an unhinged neighbor not so long ago. It's amazing that people are still willing to continue in public service. — Laura (@LauraLynn209) August 28, 2020

That’s RIGHT, he was assaulted by his neighbor.

Still fearless.

So much tolerance! — jeremy (@jrgray255) August 28, 2020

But I’ve been reliably assured that these are peaceful protestors??? — Nick Galluzzo (@NickGalluzzo2) August 28, 2020

Same here.

Strange, right?

Rand just reminded everyone about the biggest difference between Trump and Biden supporters.

***

