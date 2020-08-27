This is Patrick Tomlinson.

You probably have no idea who he is.

Don’t feel bad, we didn’t either.

He’s an author or something.

And he blocks just about anyone who disagrees with him on Twitter so it’s no wonder he thinks he can deliberately misquote Nikki Haley and nobody will call him out.

Nikki Haley once said "America has never passed a law based on race." I think that's wrong, but I'm only 3/5ths sure. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) August 25, 2020

Except he was wrong.

Even Vox said so:

At last check, this tweet has 23,000 retweets and 143,000 likes. It's a misquote that even Vox debunked in 2016: https://t.co/u3dMpj19nbhttps://t.co/cXQXWT9Vnq — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 27, 2020

Oops.

From Vox.com:

The context of the controversial part of Haley’s quote — “we’ve never in the history of this country passed any laws or done anything based on race or religion” — is very clearly immigration laws. Specifically, she was speaking about Donald Trump’s proposal to ban all Muslim immigration from the US, which came up after she criticized Trump in her State of the Union response.

You know it was painful for Vox to credit Haley with doing anything right.

I'm gonna assume you will not tell your followers that you misquoted her. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 27, 2020

Of course not. He’s far too busy patting himself on the back and pretending he’s not a ginormous liar.

Twitter is the new name for Alice's Wonderland. — Jon Fausia (@jonfausiaroos) August 27, 2020

Seriously.

And it's a huge misunderstanding of the 3/5ths clause as well. — Eric (@EDoubletheu) August 27, 2020

You’re not surprised, right?

This is how people treat a woman of color. — WomanSkeptic (@DomesticatedThe) August 27, 2020

Oof.

Do they not realize they will be fact-checked? — Sabrina (@SabrinaNC10) August 27, 2020

They don’t care because they know their mouth-breathing base is fine either way as long as it goes against the evil Republican woman of color.

Nikki makes them nuts, which means she’s doing something right.

***

