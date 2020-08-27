We get it, Vox is gonna Vox.

But this is stupid bad, even for Vox.

What was Aaron Rupar THINKING?! Well then again, wait, he didn’t tag Richard Grenell so maybe he was thinking that he’d fluff his silly little feathers for his silly little followers. But he had to know Grenell would see this … c’mon.

This is a lie. Richard Grenell is lying. pic.twitter.com/l3QYELLnYh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 27, 2020

Sure, call Richard a liar. See how that works out for you.

You’ve never had an intel brief. The closest you’ve come is reading the press release I edited. https://t.co/P4vS0SPEnj — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 27, 2020

Rupar wouldn’t know actual intel if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

Heh.

You are a GREAT American and patriot! I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with you in this battle. God bless you for all you do. — Desiree Paquette (@DesireePaquette) August 27, 2020

Seriously, Richard Grenell is the hero we need right now.

Aaron leans in and pic.twitter.com/YYeM9PJCYY — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 27, 2020

If so, put this editor down for two.

I love the fact that you actually stand up for yourself and America. — Greg Brimer (@greg_brimer) August 27, 2020

Thank you for your service & Love for America @RichardGrenell ❤️🙏🏼🇺🇸 — Ann M. Hughes (@myannie444) August 27, 2020

Daaaaaaang Ric. Congratulations on your fantastic night. You were historic and fantastic. Now, drag them on here too. They deserve every bit of it. — Hunter Fulghum (@Theone2and3) August 27, 2020

This from the people who brought you the peaceful protest narrative. 🤔. Thank you @RichardGrenell for bringing this to the stage where so many are hearing it for the first time. Brilliant! — NavyMom#00 (@Navymom0) August 27, 2020

It was pretty damn brilliant, right?