As Democrats tried to convince Americans they are the party of unity and peace, two grown-a*s adult women went after a seven-year-old boy and his mom because he dared wear a Trump hat. The DNC tried so hard to build a message of kindness, normalcy, and love … which is quite the opposite of who their supporters really are.

But you know, tell us again how hateful Trump and his supporters are.

Watch:

Moments ago outside of the DNC convention, Joe Biden supporters attacked a 7 year-old boy. He was attacked simply because he wore a @realDonaldTrump hat. His name is Riley.

Watch it happen.

Listen to him cry. Will Joe condemn this violence against Children? Via @TrumpStudents pic.twitter.com/0624shmPDg — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2020

Will Biden at least condemn THIS violence? We know he was far too busy during his pretty little speech last night to mention the riots and violence his party has inflicted on our country but SURELY, caring, compassionate, sweet old man Biden will speak out against two frothy-mouthed-hyenas who haven’t showered in a week attacking a child over a hat, right?

Just kidding.

We know he won’t.

We’d be surprised if he remembers who he’s running against.

Note, mom really shouldn’t be telling her son to get his hat back because clearly they are nuts and are fine attacking a child … he says, ‘Mom, call 911.’

But c’mon.

If you cannot condem this – you are truly lost. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2020

I see all the anti-bullying laws & initiatives have really worked… — REBELHockeyMama #ReopenAmerica (@MNHockeymama) August 21, 2020

I hate everyone in this video. Well probably not the kid. It's not his fault his mom is willing to endanger him for e-clout. — Daniel Son of Roy (@UndeadDan) August 21, 2020

This editor is not thrilled with mom either … just sayin’.

What the hell is his mother doing putting him in that position? — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) August 21, 2020

Yup.

Welcome to 2020.

These two ladies need anger management. Attacking anyone, especially a child over a hat shows how horrible & warped these two individuals are. Not ok. — A Tennessee Perspective 🇺🇸 (@SpeakinFromTN) August 21, 2020

This is what constant fear-mongering and rage media create, grown women who would steal a hat from a kid.

Disgusting people — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) August 21, 2020

And sadly all too predictable.

***

