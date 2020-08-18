This is better than any SNL skit.

Truly.

Seeing the ‘actors’ in their most natural, normal, state is something hilarious to behold.

We almost like Bernie Sanders here. Almost.

Watch:

We like how he’s worried about people seeing his hands and asks if that’s terrible? Then he tells someone off-camera to ‘stop, stop it, enough,’ then he tells people not to move around … and finally, we see him running his ‘lines’ to himself.

This here is what you call a *chef’s kiss*.

Trending

The Left’s reaction to the video seems problematic for Biden though:

Not the reaction Democrats were hoping for.

Nope.

Oof.

This is what happens with the machine ‘chooses’ your candidate for you.

Good luck with that, Democrats.

***

Related:

AWKWARD! In one fell SWOOP, James Woods reminds the world what a horrific judge of character Michelle Obama REALLY is

WTF did we just WATCH?! DNC ends with video that sums up just how out-of-touch and bat-crap insane they’ve truly become (video)

‘I’m not an idiot. I’m following the logic. I’m voting for Trump’: Adam Baldwin shares video of Liberal host who’s officially red-pilled (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersDemocratic National ConventionDNC