Michelle Obama made a fairly impassioned speech endorsing Joe Biden during the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Sure, it was pre-recorded and she didn’t go back to re-record it even after Joe picked his VP but still, she clearly cared SO much.

And truly, since she’s been such a tremendous judge of character in the past, people should definitely listen to her on Biden.

Or not?

James Woods was good enough to remind the masses of this little tidbit from 2013:

‘I wanna start by thanking Harvey Weinstein. Harvey … he is a wonderful human being, a good friend, and just a powerhouse.’

HOOboy.

Being a complete phony does appear to have its downside here.

Of course they did.

And it’s exactly who they all are.

