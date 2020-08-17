Make sure you’ve got PLENTY of popcorn for this unprecedented and ‘challenging’ DNC. Heh.

They’ve been bragging nonstop about having ‘Republicans’ speaking at their Democratic National Convention which is hilarious because they’re really talking about Romney and John Kasich.

You know, the guy whose dad was a mailman?

Welp, things are going super-awesome already … even though it hasn’t actually started just yet.

Take a look:

John Kasich is speaking at the DNCC tonight. As part of his pre-speech media blitz, he's slamming @aoc, one of our rising stars. *So* glad we gave the anti-choice union buster a prime speaking slot. I'm sure it will sway at least five voters. https://t.co/Z4V833ep2P pic.twitter.com/oW5muL9cLN — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) August 17, 2020

Anti-choice union-buster gets more time than AOC.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

AOC did not appreciate the comments about her not representing the Democratic Party:

It’s great that Kasich has woken up &realized the importance of supporting a Biden-Harris ticket. I hope he gets through to GOP voters. Yet also, something tells me a Republican who fights against women’s rights doesn’t get to say who is or isn’t representative of the Dem party. https://t.co/38h6JGpbMj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 17, 2020

Ruh-roh.

But wait, there’s more!

We can build bridges & not lose sight of our values. It’s important to remember that Kasich is an anti-choice extremist. He 100% will (and has) signed away our reproductive rights the moment he has the opportunity to do so. He is not a friend to workers.https://t.co/7S8504VZcK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 17, 2020

But AOC, his dad was a MAILMAN!!!

Anti-choice extremist.

Not a friend to workers.

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

Does he get more speaking time than you? #DNCConvention — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) August 17, 2020

We think he does.

She was only given 60 seconds.

Don't send him back, he is yours, always been yours. — RuskieBotski (@BotskiRuskie) August 17, 2020

Building bridges to the re-education camps, amiright?? — Inky Stranger (@lone_rides) August 17, 2020

It's quite rich that the woman who singlehandedly cost her constituents 25,000 Amazon jobs feels she can ding others for not "being a friend to workers" — Phil Says "The USPS Sucks" (@philllosoraptor) August 17, 2020

This entire thread is a study in eat me last. — jim palmer – #Deadname = @spiv (@spivNYC) August 17, 2020

The reactions to Kasich being allowed to speak though? *chef’s kiss*

I can no longer be part of building bridges that only take us backward. If Kasich and his ilk want to catch up with us, that’s their work to do. But the DNC’s promoting him as a leader of OUR party is inexcusable. — Aaron Golas (@agolas) August 17, 2020

Can we? Perhaps burnt bridges are better left unrepaired unless it is the arsonists who repair them? — Gary Goodman, Ph.D. (@DrGaryNGoodman) August 17, 2020

Building bridges without losing sight of our values does not necessarily mean attacking someone whose main goal currently is electing our party's candidate as president. There's a time and place for such attacks. This ain't it. — Michael Dawson (@mdawson22) August 17, 2020

He is a older white male! When will he ever have the chance to be on a platform to share his views? I mean besides the million other times he has been given and will be given. /s — TimothyJ (@TimLikesPi) August 17, 2020

Yup. Republicans flip-flopping at the 11th hour deserve no credit. — Noah Weeks (@WeeksNoah) August 17, 2020

Let's stop with bridges. The onus is always on the left to build bridges to the right, and they're always drifting further out to sea. It's trying to chase a boat with a pier, and all it does is undermine our core values. — RegrettableDecisions (@RegrettableDec1) August 17, 2020

THIS is gonna be fun!

***

