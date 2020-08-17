Make sure you’ve got PLENTY of popcorn for this unprecedented and ‘challenging’ DNC. Heh.

They’ve been bragging nonstop about having ‘Republicans’ speaking at their Democratic National Convention which is hilarious because they’re really talking about Romney and John Kasich.

You know, the guy whose dad was a mailman?

Welp, things are going super-awesome already … even though it hasn’t actually started just yet.

Take a look:

Anti-choice union-buster gets more time than AOC.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

AOC did not appreciate the comments about her not representing the Democratic Party:

Ruh-roh.

But wait, there’s more!

But AOC, his dad was a MAILMAN!!!

Anti-choice extremist.

Not a friend to workers.

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

We think he does.

She was only given 60 seconds.

The reactions to Kasich being allowed to speak though? *chef’s kiss*

THIS is gonna be fun!

